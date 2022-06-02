Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). It is currently valued at $56.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $62.87, after setting-off with the price of $62.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $54.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $64.76.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Piedmont Lithium Partner Sayona Mining Announces Positive Study Results for North American Lithium Mine Restart. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading, diversified developer of lithium resources required to enable the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that Piedmont’s partner, Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA), recently published a prefeasibility study (“NAL PFS” or the “NAL Study”) for the restart of spodumene concentrate operations at the North American Lithium Project in Quebec (“NAL”). The NAL PFS contemplates average annual production of approximately 168,000 tonnes per year of 6% spodumene concentrate over a mine life of 27 years. The NAL Study highlights estimated competitive cash operating costs and an estimated capital cost for the mine and concentrator restart of approximately US$80 million. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.99 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $40.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) full year performance was -15.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are logging -29.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.65 and $79.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 714987 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 6.92%, having the revenues showcasing 6.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 890.11M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.49, with a change in the price was noted +4.45. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. posted a movement of +8.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 441,512 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Piedmont Lithium Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.70%, alongside a downfall of -15.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.61% during last recorded quarter.