Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX). It is currently valued at $0.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.703, after setting-off with the price of $0.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.601 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.67.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Changes to Executive Management: Matt Angel, Ph.D. Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, Andrew Jackson Appointed Chief Financial Officer Postpones 2022 Annual Meeting. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTX) (“Brooklyn” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have on the immune system for treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced the appointment of Matt Angel, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Factor Bioscience Inc., as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. He will replace Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, who departs to focus on building a new venture. The Company also announces the appointment of Andrew Jackson as Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) full year performance was -96.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares are logging -97.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $23.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) recorded performance in the market was -85.27%, having the revenues showcasing -72.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.03M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8747, with a change in the price was noted -3.25. In a similar fashion, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -84.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 447,805 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.68%, alongside a downfall of -96.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.71% during last recorded quarter.