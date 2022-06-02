American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Profit Margins posted -0.60% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) was valued at $8.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.24 while reaching the peak value of $8.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.145. The stock current value is $8.75.Recently in News on May 22, 2022, AAM Statement on Company Sale Speculation. AAM is aware of the media activity regarding the company that began on Friday, May 20. While our long-standing policy is to not publicly comment on market rumors and media speculation, we feel it is important to clarify that we are not engaged in a process to sell the company. We are currently focused on executing our stand-alone strategy. In the ordinary course, we continuously monitor market conditions and assess industry developments and we regularly consider strategic opportunities that serve the best interests of the company (including our customers and associates) and its shareholders. You can read further details here

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.54 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $6.36 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) full year performance was -26.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.36 and $13.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3184587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) recorded performance in the market was -6.22%, having the revenues showcasing -0.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 948.76M, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.85, with a change in the price was noted -1.61. In a similar fashion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -15.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,885,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXL is recording 6.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.24%, alongside a downfall of -26.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.34% during last recorded quarter.