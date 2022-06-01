Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) was down -5.92%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), which is $24.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.53 after opening rate of $26.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.73 before closing at $26.37.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Tempur Sealy Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2022. You can read further details here

Tempur Sealy International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.97 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $23.28 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) full year performance was -32.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares are logging -50.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.28 and $50.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1745172 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recorded performance in the market was -43.93%, having the revenues showcasing -17.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.55B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Tempur Sealy International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.37, with a change in the price was noted -22.32. In a similar fashion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted a movement of -47.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,167,273 in trading volumes.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tempur Sealy International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.98%, alongside a downfall of -32.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.26% during last recorded quarter.