RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.17 while reaching the peak value of $1.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.17. The stock current value is $1.37.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, RISE Education Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REDU) today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that its continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires maintenance of a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 per share, could serve as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. The Company was previously granted a 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on September 27, 2021, which expired on March 28, 2022. The Company plans to provide an update to both the Staff and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) regarding its efforts to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for initial listing upon its business combination with Dada Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), including the higher threshold, US$4.00 minimum closing bid price requirement, within the time period granted by the Staff. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6200 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.4155 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -61.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -62.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 835585 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 176.88%, having the revenues showcasing 77.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.30M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8537, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +175.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 601,742 in trading volumes.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 131.93%, alongside a downfall of -61.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.81% during last recorded quarter.