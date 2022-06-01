PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 441.85K

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is priced at $6.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.77 and reached a high price of $6.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.80. The stock touched a low price of $5.77.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Announces Results of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Relating to Its Warrants. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games, today announced the results of its offer to purchase (the “Offer”) all of its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a purchase price of $1.00 in cash per Warrant, without interest, which expired at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time at the end of the day on May 13, 2022. You can read further details here

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.36 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) full year performance was -37.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares are logging -37.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $10.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2001904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) recorded performance in the market was 58.73%, having the revenues showcasing 60.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 786.13M, as it employees total of 504 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.81, with a change in the price was noted +2.15. In a similar fashion, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. posted a movement of +52.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 448,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYPS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Raw Stochastic average of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.18%, alongside a downfall of -37.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.77% during last recorded quarter.