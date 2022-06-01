Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.99M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), which is $2.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.95 after opening rate of $2.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.75 before closing at $2.84.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Presenting the First-Ever Nextdoor 100, In Celebration of Never-not-there-when-you-need-them Neighbors Across the Nation. Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) revealed the winners of the Nextdoor 100, a nationwide celebration of the super amazing supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors. Unlike other award programs, this “for neighbors, by neighbors” celebration shines a light on the people who make a difference in our everyday lives, but don’t get the recognition they deserve. Over 46,000 entries poured in from city centers, suburbs, small towns and rural communities across America. While the stories are as varied as the individuals, the common theme was acts of kindness, big and small, that help create neighborhoods everyone can rely on. These first-ever Nextdoor 100 honorees include neighbors, small business owners and local organizations who are making a difference in their neighborhoods. Meet the inaugural Nextdoor 100 at www.thenextdoor100.com. You can read further details here

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.20 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) full year performance was -71.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1241377 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recorded performance in the market was -64.01%, having the revenues showcasing -54.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 602 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.25, with a change in the price was noted -4.20. In a similar fashion, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -59.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,932,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KIND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.50%, alongside a downfall of -71.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.49% during last recorded quarter.