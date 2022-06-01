Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA): Up ahead of its competition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) is priced at $9.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.82 and reached a high price of $9.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.83. The stock touched a low price of $9.82.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Forbes Announces Termination of SPAC Transaction. Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc., the iconic business information brand that convenes and curates the most influential leaders driving change, announced today that its shareholders have terminated the Business Combination Agreement with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA), a special purpose acquisition company. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.04 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited shares are logging -3.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.56 and $10.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6709766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) recorded performance in the market was -0.91%, having the revenues showcasing -0.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 245.85M.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.90, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited posted a movement of -1.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 229,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.91%. The shares increased approximately by -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.96% during last recorded quarter.