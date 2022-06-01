Gogoro Inc. (GGR): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gogoro Inc. (GGR). It is currently valued at $5.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.12, after setting-off with the price of $4.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.20.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Gogoro Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with YoY Revenue Growth of 61% and Total Subscribers Surpassing 467,000. Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today released its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Gogoro Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) full year performance was -48.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gogoro Inc. shares are logging -71.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.92 and $17.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2942527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gogoro Inc. (GGR) recorded performance in the market was -49.29%, having the revenues showcasing -49.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B.

Specialists analysis on Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.75%, alongside a downfall of -48.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.50% during last recorded quarter.