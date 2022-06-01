Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.79

At the end of the latest market close, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) was valued at $0.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.399 while reaching the peak value of $0.5206 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3908. The stock current value is $0.46.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Revenue of $15.7 Million. Updates Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance to $55 to $60 Million. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2562 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was -95.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -96.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $13.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1189591 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was -86.89%, having the revenues showcasing -45.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.65M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4427, with a change in the price was noted -3.20. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of -87.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,244,604 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.12%, alongside a downfall of -95.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.39% during last recorded quarter.