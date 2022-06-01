Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), which is $5.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.79 after opening rate of $5.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.43 before closing at $5.50.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, ENEL AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), termination of its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) facility and deregistration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) upon satisfaction of the requirements for deregistration. In connection with its intended delisting, Enel Américas notified the NYSE today that it will apply for voluntary delisting of its ADSs and has requested that the ADSs be suspended from trading on June 20, 2022. As a result, the last day of trading for the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on June 19, 2022. You can read further details here

Enel Americas S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.24 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $5.14 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) full year performance was -19.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enel Americas S.A. shares are logging -28.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.14 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1107010 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) recorded performance in the market was 1.10%, having the revenues showcasing -2.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.56B, as it employees total of 16457 workers.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Enel Americas S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Enel Americas S.A. posted a movement of -5.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,518,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENIA is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Americas S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Enel Americas S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.79%, alongside a downfall of -19.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.65% during last recorded quarter.