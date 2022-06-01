Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It is currently valued at $2.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.04, after setting-off with the price of $3.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.8302 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.00.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Offering of Approximately $12 Million Class A Common Shares and Warrants. Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $12 million of Class A common shares and warrants at a price of $3.30 per unit. The units will consist of 1 Class A common share and 0.6 warrants to purchase 1 Class A common share. The units will not trade and will separate into Class A common shares and warrants. The Company will issue (i) an aggregate of 3,636,365 Class A common shares and (ii) warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,181,819 Class A common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $4.20 per share and have a term of 36 months. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $12 million. This amount does not include any proceeds from the exercise of the warrants being offered. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.98 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 142.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -67.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $8.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2383715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was -52.44%, having the revenues showcasing 23.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.60M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dogness (International) Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of -11.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,185,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.97%, alongside a boost of 142.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.46% during last recorded quarter.