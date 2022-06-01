comScore Inc. (SCOR): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of comScore Inc. (SCOR). It is currently valued at $1.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.96, after setting-off with the price of $1.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.735 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.75.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, OOH DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL VALUE COMPARED TO OTHER AD MEDIUMS, ACCORDING TO OAAA-COMSCORE OOH AND ONLINE ACTIVATION SURVEY. The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the trade group representing the entire Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry, today released a survey in partnership with Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, examining the link between advertising, online activation, and ad spend. The findings show that despite making up only 4.1 percent of total ad spend in 2021, consumers associate OOH with a similar or greater share of action compared to competitive media when examining consumer activation across a set of eight categories of engagement. The data proves that OOH provides an exceptional value compared to other mediums with much higher price tags, like TV and video, radio, and banner ads. You can read further details here

comScore Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) full year performance was -51.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, comScore Inc. shares are logging -63.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596755 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the comScore Inc. (SCOR) recorded performance in the market was -42.22%, having the revenues showcasing -22.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.06M, as it employees total of 1355 workers.

Market experts do have their say about comScore Inc. (SCOR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5372, with a change in the price was noted -1.38. In a similar fashion, comScore Inc. posted a movement of -41.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,834 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCOR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of comScore Inc. (SCOR)

Raw Stochastic average of comScore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of comScore Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.48%, alongside a downfall of -51.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.18% during last recorded quarter.