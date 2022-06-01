Cango Inc. (CANG): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Cango Inc. (CANG) was valued at $2.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.80 while reaching the peak value of $3.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.7686. The stock current value is $3.13.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Cango Inc. Announces a Change to Its Board of Directors. Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that Mr. Xiaoyu Liu has tendered his resignation as a director of Cango for personal reasons. Mr. Liu’s resignation became effective on May 19, 2022. The Company would like to express its gratitude for services provided by Mr. Liu. You can read further details here

Cango Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.82 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Cango Inc. (CANG) full year performance was -20.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cango Inc. shares are logging -30.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.41 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1095096 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cango Inc. (CANG) recorded performance in the market was 37.44%, having the revenues showcasing 29.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 400.89M, as it employees total of 2351 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cango Inc. (CANG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cango Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.99, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Cango Inc. posted a movement of -0.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 245,695 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CANG is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Cango Inc. (CANG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cango Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cango Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.29%, alongside a downfall of -20.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.21% during last recorded quarter.