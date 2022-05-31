Under Armour Inc. (UA) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.69M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Under Armour Inc. (UA), which is $9.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.405 after opening rate of $9.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.10 before closing at $9.38.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION. Patrik Frisk to Step Down; Colin Browne Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective June 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $8.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -50.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -58.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.09 and $23.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -48.00%, having the revenues showcasing -39.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.28, with a change in the price was noted -7.98. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of -45.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,310,925 in trading volumes.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.53%, alongside a downfall of -50.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.99% during last recorded quarter.