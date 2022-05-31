Toast Inc. (TOST) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.41M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Toast Inc. (TOST), which is $16.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.00 after opening rate of $15.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.74 before closing at $16.52.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Toast Enhances Mobile Order and Pay Solutions to Help Restaurants Increase Sales, Collect Guest Data and Navigate Labor Challenges. Restaurants using Toast Mobile Order and Pay™ typically see an average 10% increase in revenue1. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Toast Inc. shares are logging -76.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.91 and $69.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1658355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Toast Inc. (TOST) recorded performance in the market was -52.41%, having the revenues showcasing -19.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.01B, as it employees total of 3172 workers.

The Analysts eye on Toast Inc. (TOST)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Toast Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.27, with a change in the price was noted -11.14. In a similar fashion, Toast Inc. posted a movement of -39.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,030,571 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Raw Stochastic average of Toast Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Toast Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.41%. The shares 7.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.49% during last recorded quarter.