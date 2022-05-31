This is to seal it as Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) shares are up 16.73% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE). It is currently valued at $26.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.23, after setting-off with the price of $26.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.98.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Excelerate Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results. Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Excelerate Energy Inc. shares are logging -9.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.65 and $29.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 633407 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) recorded performance in the market was -1.53%.

The Analysts eye on Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Excelerate Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Excelerate Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.53%. The shares 11.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.97% in the period of the last 30 days.