The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is priced at $1.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.14 and reached a high price of $1.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.11. The stock touched a low price of $1.07.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Catalyst Biosciences Sells Complement Portfolio for $60 Million. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that it has signed a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) under which Vertex has acquired Catalyst’s portfolio of protease medicines that regulate complement, including CB 2782-PEG, for $60 million in cash. You can read further details here

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5200 on 05/26/22, with the lowest value was $0.3501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) full year performance was -71.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -76.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4660227 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) recorded performance in the market was 34.57%, having the revenues showcasing 89.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.90M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6300, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +27.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,818,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.60%, alongside a downfall of -71.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 223.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 151.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.52% during last recorded quarter.