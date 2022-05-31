The countdown is on: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), which is $9.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.29 after opening rate of $9.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.07 before closing at $9.23.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.39 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was 9.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -5.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $9.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3191158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was 49.43%, having the revenues showcasing 37.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.28B, as it employees total of 12126 workers.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.32, with a change in the price was noted +3.50. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of +62.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,868,245 in trading volumes.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.76%, alongside a boost of 9.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.25% during last recorded quarter.