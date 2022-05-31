T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) was valued at $0.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.20 while reaching the peak value of $0.2099 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.20. The stock current value is $0.20.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, T2 Biosystems Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Direct Detection of Lyme Disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent number 11,326,213 (the ‘213 Patent), “NMR Methods and Systems for the Rapid Detection of Tick-Borne Pathogens”. The ‘213 Patent covers the T2Lyme™ Panel, which identifies the bacteria that cause Lyme disease directly from a patient’s blood in 3 to 5 hours. The T2Lyme Panel runs on the T2Dx Instrument®, the same instrument currently used to run the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels. You can read further details here

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5850 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.1922 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was -84.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -86.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2493046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was -59.53%, having the revenues showcasing -51.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.08M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Specialists analysis on T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3941, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of -59.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,420,750 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.87%, alongside a downfall of -84.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.99% during last recorded quarter.