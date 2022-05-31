StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), which is $10.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.34 after opening rate of $9.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.80 before closing at $10.28.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, StoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 2, 2022. StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. You can read further details here

StoneCo Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.66 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.81 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) full year performance was -84.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, StoneCo Ltd. shares are logging -85.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.81 and $71.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1935802 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) recorded performance in the market was -39.03%, having the revenues showcasing -8.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.03B, as it employees total of 15485 workers.

Specialists analysis on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.57, with a change in the price was noted -5.62. In a similar fashion, StoneCo Ltd. posted a movement of -35.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,076,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNE is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Raw Stochastic average of StoneCo Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.09%, alongside a downfall of -84.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.54% during last recorded quarter.