Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ConocoPhillips (COP) was up 1.28%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ConocoPhillips (COP), which is $114.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $114.60 after opening rate of $112.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $111.87 before closing at $113.15.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, ConocoPhillips Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results; Announces Increase in Planned 2022 Return of Capital to $10 Billion and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 per share, compared with first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.0 billion, or $0.75 per share. Excluding special items, first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $4.3 billion, or $3.27 per share, compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.9 billion, or $0.69 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of a tax benefit related to closure of an audit, a gain associated with the Indonesia divestiture and a gain on Cenovus Energy (CVE) equity. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.60 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 106.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.11 and $114.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6706399 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 59.24%, having the revenues showcasing 21.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.35B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

Analysts verdict on ConocoPhillips (COP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.12, with a change in the price was noted +37.63. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +48.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,547,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.25%, alongside a boost of 106.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.17% during last recorded quarter.