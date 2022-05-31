Recent Change of 4.70% in the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It is currently valued at $7.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.39, after setting-off with the price of $7.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.545 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.24.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Chindata Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below. You can read further details here

Chindata Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.75 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) full year performance was -55.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -55.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $17.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1987516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was 9.86%, having the revenues showcasing 31.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.61B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.99. In a similar fashion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +35.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,311,686 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chindata Group Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.51%, alongside a downfall of -55.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.88% during last recorded quarter.