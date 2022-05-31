Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

At the end of the latest market close, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.24.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2022, including $47.8 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings. Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company’s results reflect earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 – including mark-to-market gains of $47.8 million on the Company’s investment in 2.5 million pounds U3O8 of physical uranium holdings. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8300 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.9800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was -0.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -42.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5252591 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was -9.49%, having the revenues showcasing -16.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 978.79M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Specialists analysis on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3917, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of -17.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,837,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.93%, alongside a downfall of -0.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.78% during last recorded quarter.