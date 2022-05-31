Morgan Stanley (MS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Morgan Stanley (MS) is priced at $86.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $85.57 and reached a high price of $86.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $85.00. The stock touched a low price of $84.92.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Announces Second Cohort of the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative. The 2022 cohort brings together five teams of innovators focused on tackling global sustainability challenges, from protecting our oceans and fighting climate change and plastic waste, to increasing educational opportunities across the African continent. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.73 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $76.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was -4.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -21.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.75 and $109.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6261565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was -11.93%, having the revenues showcasing -4.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.69B, as it employees total of 77000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Morgan Stanley (MS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 91.19, with a change in the price was noted -17.81. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of -17.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,675,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.37.

Technical rundown of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.72%, alongside a downfall of -4.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.73% during last recorded quarter.