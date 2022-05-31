Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

At the end of the latest market close, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.29 while reaching the peak value of $0.3188 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.283. The stock current value is $0.29.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Greenlane Reports Q1 2022 Revenue of $46.5 Million, Up 37% Year-over-Year. Company on Track to Achieve Positive Adjusted EBITDA by Q3 2022. You can read further details here

Greenlane Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2753 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) full year performance was -92.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are logging -94.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1065236 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) recorded performance in the market was -70.29%, having the revenues showcasing -46.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.05M, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Specialists analysis on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5437, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,684,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNLN is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenlane Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.27%, alongside a downfall of -92.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -14.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.94% during last recorded quarter.