Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is priced at $29.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.02 and reached a high price of $30.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.82. The stock touched a low price of $29.375.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop” or the “Company”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase up to $400 million of its common stock for cash at a price per share not less than $28.00 and not greater than $32.00, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on May 27, 2022. You can read further details here

Hilltop Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.23 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $25.07 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/22.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) full year performance was -19.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares are logging -24.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.07 and $39.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3974225 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) recorded performance in the market was -15.14%, having the revenues showcasing -3.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.37B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hilltop Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.99, with a change in the price was noted -6.25. In a similar fashion, Hilltop Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -17.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTH is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Hilltop Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.70%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.41%, alongside a downfall of -19.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.56% during last recorded quarter.