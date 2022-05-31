Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). It is currently valued at $1.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.78, after setting-off with the price of $1.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.53.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, Broadway Financial Corporation Announces the Election of Mr. John Driver to the Board of Directors. Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Broadway elected Mr. John Driver to the Board, effective May 13, 2022, to fill a vacancy on the Board. You can read further details here

Broadway Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4700 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) full year performance was -28.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Broadway Financial Corporation shares are logging -59.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $4.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1399485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) recorded performance in the market was -24.89%, having the revenues showcasing 3.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.90M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

The Analysts eye on Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Broadway Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6980, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Broadway Financial Corporation posted a movement of -26.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 206,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYFC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Broadway Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.04%, alongside a downfall of -28.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.27% during last recorded quarter.