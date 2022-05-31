Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Yunji Inc. (YJ)

At the end of the latest market close, Yunji Inc. (YJ) was valued at $1.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.03 while reaching the peak value of $1.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.03. The stock current value is $1.16.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Yunji to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 31, 2022. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5349 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -35.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -44.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597250 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 85.57%, having the revenues showcasing 17.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.10M, as it employees total of 655 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yunji Inc. (YJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunji Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9344, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +81.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 363,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.24%, alongside a downfall of -35.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.46% during last recorded quarter.