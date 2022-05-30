Why is Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) up 18.87% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It is currently valued at $18.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.5397, after setting-off with the price of $17.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.768 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.07.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Grid Dynamics Analytics Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Grid Dynamics To Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability, and Agility of Azure To Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies. You can read further details here

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.67 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) full year performance was 18.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -57.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $42.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 571023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) recorded performance in the market was -51.88%, having the revenues showcasing 50.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B, as it employees total of 3274 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.09, with a change in the price was noted -19.73. In a similar fashion, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -51.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 955,474 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDYN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.46%, alongside a boost of 18.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.37% during last recorded quarter.