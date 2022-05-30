The Stars are Aligning for Holders of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

At the end of the latest market close, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was valued at $5.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.32 while reaching the peak value of $5.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.26. The stock current value is $5.32.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units. GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:. You can read further details here

GasLog Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.15 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) full year performance was 82.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GasLog Partners LP shares are logging -13.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $6.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 400088 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) recorded performance in the market was 24.88%, having the revenues showcasing 46.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.00M, as it employees total of 2397 workers.

Analysts verdict on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GasLog Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, GasLog Partners LP posted a movement of +19.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 422,319 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLOP is recording 1.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.64.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GasLog Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GasLog Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.92%, alongside a boost of 82.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.56% during last recorded quarter.