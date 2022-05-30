The countdown is on: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) is priced at $1.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.13 and reached a high price of $1.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.13. The stock touched a low price of $1.11.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, has provided its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Key results include:. You can read further details here

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5492 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) full year performance was -19.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares are logging -41.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 430852 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) recorded performance in the market was 56.90%, having the revenues showcasing 63.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 206.00M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

The Analysts eye on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8597, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. posted a movement of +49.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 863,116 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MBII is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

Raw Stochastic average of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.36%, alongside a downfall of -19.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.93% during last recorded quarter.