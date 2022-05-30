The countdown is on: Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is priced at $0.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.945 and reached a high price of $1.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.91. The stock touched a low price of $0.92.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Alzamend Neuro Announces Pre-IND Submission for AL001 as a Treatment of Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Topline data expected in December 2022 from ongoing Phase IIA multiple ascending dose clinical trial for AL001 treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer’s . You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -97.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $33.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 640867 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -50.43%, having the revenues showcasing -20.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.18M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2158, with a change in the price was noted -1.29. In a similar fashion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. posted a movement of -57.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,225,007 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.43%. The shares increased approximately by 2.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.19% during last recorded quarter.