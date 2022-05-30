Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 463.81K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY), which is $9.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.90 after opening rate of $9.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.29 before closing at $9.28.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Starry Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at UBS Future of 5G Conference. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the “Company” or “Starry”), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Chet Kanojia, will participate in a fireside conversation and presentation at the UBS Future of 5G Day on June 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY. You can read further details here

Starry Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) full year performance was -2.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.14 and $10.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 434125 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) recorded performance in the market was -3.64%, having the revenues showcasing -4.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B.

The Analysts eye on Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STRY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.09.

Technical rundown of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Starry Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.54%, alongside a downfall of -2.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.12% during last recorded quarter.