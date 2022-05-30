Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), which is $66.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $67.35 after opening rate of $63.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.50 before closing at $62.94.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Piedmont Lithium Partner Sayona Mining Announces Positive Study Results for North American Lithium Mine Restart. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading, diversified developer of lithium resources required to enable the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that Piedmont’s partner, Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA), recently published a prefeasibility study (“NAL PFS” or the “NAL Study”) for the restart of spodumene concentrate operations at the North American Lithium Project in Quebec (“NAL”). The NAL PFS contemplates average annual production of approximately 168,000 tonnes per year of 6% spodumene concentrate over a mine life of 27 years. The NAL Study highlights estimated competitive cash operating costs and an estimated capital cost for the mine and concentrator restart of approximately US$80 million. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.99 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $40.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) full year performance was 2.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are logging -16.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.65 and $79.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 417867 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 27.39%, having the revenues showcasing 28.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.36, with a change in the price was noted +12.65. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. posted a movement of +23.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 435,164 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Piedmont Lithium Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.44%, alongside a boost of 2.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 15.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.40% during last recorded quarter.