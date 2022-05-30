Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is on the roll with an average volume of 570.29K in the recent 3 months – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Stock   »  Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)...

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is on the roll with an average volume of 570.29K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG), which is $14.19 to be very precise.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.93 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.83 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here. .

Sponsored

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) full year performance was -18.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -22.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.83 and $18.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 424421 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) recorded performance in the market was -20.86%, having the revenues showcasing -9.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.03B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.87, with a change in the price was noted -3.53. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of -19.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 559,303 in trading volumes.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.21%, alongside a downfall of -18.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.44% during last recorded quarter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2022 © All rights Reserved.