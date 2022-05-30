Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is on the roll with an average volume of 570.29K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG), which is $14.19 to be very precise.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.93 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.83 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) full year performance was -18.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -22.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.83 and $18.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 424421 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) recorded performance in the market was -20.86%, having the revenues showcasing -9.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.03B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.87, with a change in the price was noted -3.53. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of -19.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 559,303 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.21%, alongside a downfall of -18.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.44% during last recorded quarter.