Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Immutep Limited (IMMP) is priced at $2.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.72 and reached a high price of $3.015, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.80. The stock touched a low price of $2.71.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Immutep Announces Publication of TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Abstracts at ASCO 2022. Efti in combination with pembrolizumab continues to show favourable antitumor activity in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients from TACTI-002 with data cut off January 2022. You can read further details here

Immutep Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.64 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Immutep Limited (IMMP) full year performance was -39.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immutep Limited shares are logging -46.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $5.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 444528 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immutep Limited (IMMP) recorded performance in the market was -10.67%, having the revenues showcasing 21.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 219.21M.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immutep Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Immutep Limited posted a movement of -18.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 149,107 in trading volumes.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Immutep Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.82%, alongside a downfall of -39.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.07% during last recorded quarter.