JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.37M in the recent 3 months

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is priced at $58.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $60.00 and reached a high price of $61.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.20. The stock touched a low price of $58.1111.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, JinkoSolar Signs Agreement with Aldo Solar for the Distribution of 600 MW N-type Tiger Neo Modules. Aldo Solar will be the first in Latin America to distribute N-type ultra-efficiency modules that correspond to approximately 600 MW in the Distributed Generation market. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.36 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $35.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 60.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -11.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.16 and $66.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882420 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was 28.24%, having the revenues showcasing 16.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B, as it employees total of 31030 workers.

The Analysts eye on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.70, with a change in the price was noted +12.75. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +27.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,311,397 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 3.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Technical rundown of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.43%.

Considering, the past performance of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.94%, alongside a boost of 60.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.46% during last recorded quarter.