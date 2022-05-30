Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU) was valued at $9.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.90 while reaching the peak value of $9.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.88. The stock current value is $9.92.Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HAACU) today announced that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Nasdaq notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s SAILSM securities, Class A common stock or warrants on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.02 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $8.58 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/22.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU) full year performance was -5.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -8.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.58 and $10.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU) recorded performance in the market was -0.64%, having the revenues showcasing 0.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.94, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -0.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,590 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAACU)

Raw Stochastic average of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.33%, alongside a downfall of -5.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 0.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.06% during last recorded quarter.