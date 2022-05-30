Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 844.71K

At the end of the latest market close, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was valued at $7.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.94 while reaching the peak value of $8.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.835. The stock current value is $8.50.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Aemetis Signs Agreement with Alaska Airlines to Supply 13 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Fuel to be delivered to San Francisco International Airport. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.06 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $5.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was -37.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -63.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.67 and $23.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 527853 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was -30.89%, having the revenues showcasing -33.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 272.51M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.50, with a change in the price was noted -4.46. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of -34.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 799,223 in trading volumes.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.09%, alongside a downfall of -37.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.70% during last recorded quarter.