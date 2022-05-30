A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oil States International Inc. (OIS). It is currently valued at $7.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.7999, after setting-off with the price of $7.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.57.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Oil States Announces First Quarter 2022 Results of Operations. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $164.0 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $14.5 million. These results compare to revenues of $161.3 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $13.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Oil States International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.98 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.84 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) full year performance was 20.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oil States International Inc. shares are logging -10.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.42 and $8.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 472702 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) recorded performance in the market was 56.34%, having the revenues showcasing 48.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 468.53M, as it employees total of 2373 workers.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Oil States International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.63, with a change in the price was noted +2.13. In a similar fashion, Oil States International Inc. posted a movement of +37.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 973,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIS is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Oil States International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.28%, alongside a boost of 20.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.57% during last recorded quarter.