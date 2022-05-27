Take note of this Trade Activity: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is priced at $111.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $109.71 and reached a high price of $111.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $109.01. The stock touched a low price of $109.46.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference. LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. EDT. You can read further details here

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.01 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value was $89.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) full year performance was -1.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are logging -5.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $84.17 and $118.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3206995 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recorded performance in the market was 20.89%, having the revenues showcasing 13.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.92B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.59, with a change in the price was noted +18.34. In a similar fashion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted a movement of +19.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,263,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYB is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Technical breakdown of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.78%, alongside a downfall of -1.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.78% during last recorded quarter.