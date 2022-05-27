Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It is currently valued at $279.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $282.10, after setting-off with the price of $278.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $276.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $277.86.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Pioneer reported first quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.0 billion, or $7.85 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the first quarter was $2.0 billion, or $7.74 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter was $2.6 billion. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $282.10 on 05/26/22, with the lowest value was $179.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was 91.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $128.44 and $279.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2689770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was 56.01%, having the revenues showcasing 22.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.48B, as it employees total of 1932 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 236.93, with a change in the price was noted +93.10. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of +49.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,548,139 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.67%, alongside a boost of 91.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.12% during last recorded quarter.