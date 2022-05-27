PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB): How investors can get the most out of their investments

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is priced at $5.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.06 and reached a high price of $5.145, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.99. The stock touched a low price of $4.84.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, PDS Biotech Announces Presentation of Efficacy and Safety Data from VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer at ASCO 2022. Preliminary data from first 19 patients treated with PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) demonstrates 41% response rate thus far for first line recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, in comparison to the published results of approximately 19% for approved checkpoint inhibitors used as monotherapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer*. You can read further details here

PDS Biotechnology Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.47 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) full year performance was -56.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are logging -70.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.47 and $17.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 669065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recorded performance in the market was -38.40%, having the revenues showcasing -16.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 136.58M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted -2.53. In a similar fashion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted a movement of -32.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 325,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDSB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.29%, alongside a downfall of -56.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.97% during last recorded quarter.