Nucor Corporation (NUE): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $128.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $130.00 while reaching the peak value of $133.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $128.765. The stock current value is $133.07.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Nucor to Acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR. Investor conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 31.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -29.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $87.71 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2013735 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 16.57%, having the revenues showcasing 2.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.62B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.52, with a change in the price was noted +20.03. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +17.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,462,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical breakdown of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nucor Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.92%, alongside a boost of 31.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.32% during last recorded quarter.