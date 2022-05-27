Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is priced at $30.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.91 and reached a high price of $30.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.30. The stock touched a low price of $27.84.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Huazhu Group Limited Schedules First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Release on May 30, 2022. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”) a world-leading hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market. You can read further details here

Huazhu Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.98 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $21.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) full year performance was -45.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huazhu Group Limited shares are logging -49.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.84 and $59.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1798840 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) recorded performance in the market was -18.38%, having the revenues showcasing -26.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.91B, as it employees total of 24384 workers.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.39, with a change in the price was noted -7.12. In a similar fashion, Huazhu Group Limited posted a movement of -19.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,930,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTHT is recording 0.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Huazhu Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Huazhu Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.32%, alongside a downfall of -45.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.58% during last recorded quarter.