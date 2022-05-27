Market data suggests positive returns on 111 Inc. (YI)

111 Inc. (YI) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.6199, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.42. The stock touched a low price of $1.42.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, 111 to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on June 16, 2022 – Conference Call to Follow. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 16, 2022. You can read further details here

111 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5500 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

111 Inc. (YI) full year performance was -83.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 111 Inc. shares are logging -85.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $10.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 629320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 111 Inc. (YI) recorded performance in the market was -54.57%, having the revenues showcasing -43.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.90M, as it employees total of 2114 workers.

Specialists analysis on 111 Inc. (YI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 111 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5384, with a change in the price was noted -1.91. In a similar fashion, 111 Inc. posted a movement of -54.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 572,366 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: 111 Inc. (YI)

Raw Stochastic average of 111 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.53%, alongside a downfall of -83.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.42% during last recorded quarter.