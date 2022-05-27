LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) is priced at $0.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.55 and reached a high price of $0.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.55. The stock touched a low price of $0.54.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, LiqTech Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $26.45 Million. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) (“LiqTech” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 6,900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $0.50 per share. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of securities sold by LiqTech in the offering to 22,535,850 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 30,425,000 shares of common stock. The exercise of the option increased the gross proceeds–before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses–to LiqTech from the offering to approximately $26.45 million. The initial closing occurred on May 17, 2022, and the closing of the underwriters’ option occurred on May 19, 2022. You can read further details here

LiqTech International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2700 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4802 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) full year performance was -91.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiqTech International Inc. shares are logging -92.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $8.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 705860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) recorded performance in the market was -89.55%, having the revenues showcasing -89.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.74M, as it employees total of 120 workers.

The Analysts eye on LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiqTech International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8603, with a change in the price was noted -5.29. In a similar fashion, LiqTech International Inc. posted a movement of -89.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 362,878 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIQT is recording 1.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical rundown of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

Raw Stochastic average of LiqTech International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.32%.

Considering, the past performance of LiqTech International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.19%, alongside a downfall of -91.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.95% during last recorded quarter.