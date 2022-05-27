Here is why The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) recent weekly performance of 4.83% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), which is $70.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $71.03 after opening rate of $70.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.27 before closing at $69.85.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Retention Roadblocks: The Hartford’s New Study Shows Employers And U.S. Workers Disagree On Many Workplace Issues, Contributing To Turnover. Fifty-nine percent of U.S. workers believe it would be easy to find a new job and many are taking steps to leave. You can read further details here

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.00 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $64.96 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) full year performance was 7.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are logging -9.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.86 and $78.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2619409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) recorded performance in the market was 2.40%, having the revenues showcasing -0.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.48B, as it employees total of 18100 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.84, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted a movement of +1.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,142,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIG is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.15%, alongside a boost of 7.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.06% during last recorded quarter.