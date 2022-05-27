FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) is priced at $9.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.77 and reached a high price of $9.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.79. The stock touched a low price of $9.765.Recently in News on May 28, 2021, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HERA), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced that on May 28, 2021 it received a notice from Nasdaq Regulation indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.87 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $9.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) full year performance was 0.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -2.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $10.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 664965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) recorded performance in the market was 0.20%, having the revenues showcasing 0.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B.

Analysts verdict on FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -0.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 156,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HERA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.41%, alongside a boost of 0.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.41% during last recorded quarter.